UP Gang Sold Fake Apple Products At Cheap Prices In Hyderabad, 6 Arrested

Hyderabad police have uncovered a racket involving the sale of fake Apple products, after a gang targeted customers with counterfeit gadgets by offering them at very low prices and claiming they were original.

According to police, the gang brought fake iPhones, AirPods and Apple smartwatches from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad and sold them in Hyderabad by approaching people directly. They claimed the products were genuine and offered them at rates much cheaper than market prices.

Following complaints from several victims, police registered a case and launched an investigation. On Wednesday, a special team arrested six members of the gang.

Police said the arrested accused are part of a larger group of nine men from Ghaziabad. During the operation, police seized fake gadgets, including two mobile phones, 14 earphones and 14 smartwatches. Two motorcycles used by the gang were also recovered.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Srikanth Goud said the accused used simple tricks to gain the trust of customers. These included showing sealed boxes and using convincing talk to make the products appear genuine. The gang mainly targeted people searching for cheaper deals.

Police said three other members of the gang are on the run and efforts are on to trace them. The investigation is also underway to find out whether the gang operated in other parts of the city. All six arrested accused have been sent to judicial remand.