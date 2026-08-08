British Woman's First Ladakh Trip Leaves Her Awestruck: "I Will Never Forget This"

A British digital content creator has shared her experience of visiting Ladakh for the first time, describing the seven-day trip as an unforgettable journey that gave her a chance to explore the region as well as understand herself better. Deanna, who runs the travel and culture Instagram account @sociallywanderful, has been travelling across India in recent weeks. According to her Instagram profile, her journey began in Delhi before she travelled to Mussoorie. She later visited Ladakh and is now exploring parts of north-east India.

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During her Ladakh trip, Deanna travelled with a group and spent seven days exploring the region. She shared videos and posts about the experience on social media, which have attracted attention from viewers.

'Every moment in Ladakh was special'

In an Instagram post, Deanna said she loved every part of the experience, from seeing Ladakh's landscapes to spending time reflecting on herself.

She said the trip gave her wonderful memories, helped her make new friends and gave her an opportunity to understand herself better. She also admitted that she had not expected Ladakh to hold such a special place in her heart.

One of the places that left the biggest impression on her was Thiksey Monastery.

In a video, Deanna said she had never felt so amazed by a monastery before. She was particularly impressed by its interiors and the views of the surrounding mountains.

She described the experience as a special time that she would never forget.

Sunrise, mountains and a village without internet

Deanna's seven-day itinerary included several memorable experiences. She woke up at around 4 am to watch the sunrise in Leh and also visited Shanti Stupa, where she spent about an hour.

She later explored Leh Palace and said she found its architecture interesting.

One of the most unusual parts of her trip was spending 24 hours in Rumbak village, where there was no internet or mobile network. Instead, she spent time with her friends surrounded by mountains and the quiet of the region.

Momo-making and nights under the stars

For Deanna, the trip was not simply about visiting a new destination. She said it also helped her learn more about herself.

As part of the journey, the group held daily sessions focused on self-reflection. She also learnt to make momos, which she enjoyed.

In the evenings, the group would sing, dance and spend time together before going to sleep while looking at the stars.

For Deanna, the combination of Ladakh's landscapes, peaceful surroundings, new friendships and personal experiences made the trip one she would remember for the rest of her life.