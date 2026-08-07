First Looks Of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal From <i>Love & War</i> Drop On August 15: Report

After months of waiting, the makers of the highly anticipated period romance Love & War are all set to unveil the first look of lead stars, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. Following multiple delays in productions, fresh reports indicate that fans are in for a treat next weekend.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to release the character posters of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal on August 15, Bollywood Hungama reported. Love & War is the most ambitious film of Indian cinema, with a casting coup bringing together Ranbir, Alia and Vicky, the entertainment portal reported. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to introduce the world to his epic on August 15, building up for the film's theatrical release on the Republic Day 2027 weekend, it added.

The director may unveil a video announcement for the film, serving as a motion poster with grand visuals. Meanwhile, the production of the film is also entering its final phase. Vicky Kaushal has already wrapped up filming, as per the report while Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are expected to complete their remaining schedules over the next 20 days.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Love & War is expected to become the most expensive film of the filmmaker's career. It is expected to follow two strong-willed army officers, played by Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, who find themselves in a dramatic love triangle involving Alia Bhatt's character.

The film is expected to hit theatres on January 21, 2027. It reunites Bhansali with Ranbir after their 2007 collaboration, Saawariya. It also marks the director's reunion with Alia, after working together on Gangubai Kathiawadi.

On the work front, Ranbir is currently gearing up for the release of Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited epic saga, Ramayana: Part 1, where he plays the role of lord Rama. The film is set to hit the theatres on November 6. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt was last seen in YRF Spy Universe's action thriller Alpha and Vicky Kaushal last appeared in Kesari Chapter 2 as a narrator.