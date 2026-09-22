Unseen Pics From Kareena Kapoor's 46th Pyjama-Themed Birthday Party Featuring Karisma, Saif

Kareena Kapoor turned 46 on September 21. The diva hosted a cosy pyjama-themed birthday party for her dear friends and family members. Unseen pictures from last night have made their way onto social media.

Poonam Damania, founder and managing Partner Versis Entertainment LLP and a dear friend of Kareena, shared inside pictures on her Instagram feed.

In one picture, Poonam is seen hugging the birthday girl. In another, Kareena-Saif (Ali Khan) are seen posing with Poonam and her husband.

While the birthday girl chose white for the night, Kareena's big sister Karisma chose black for the party. BFF Amrita also joined the celebrations.

Sharing an adorable picture from their childhood, Karisma wrote, "Happy birthday to the best sister ever. Always side by side, always twinning and winning. Love you mostest."

Keeping up with the viral AI '80s trend, Soha Ali Khan wrote, "You were born in 1980-a true-blue '80s child-so this seemed appropriate. Happy, happy birthday to my gorgeous, kind and loving sister-in-law. Here's to being a style icon through every decade gone and all to come!"

In terms of work, Kareena was last seen in Daayra.

During a recent conversation during the film's promotions, Kareena said how she deals with her sons' addiction to smartphones in today's time.

"They do not have access to phones. Taimur's nanny has a phone, which he insists is his phone. I said, 'It's not your phone,'" she said.

"He asked if he can tell his friends that it's his phone, but I denied," Kareena said. She also recalled how Taimur points out that both she and his father, actor Saif Ali Khan, use their phones when she tells him to limit his screen time.

"I am hyper about the whole digital thing, but then he points out that 'you and Abba also talk on the phone,'" the 45-year-old said. "When they are playing games all day, I literally have to snatch phones from their hands," she added.

Released on September 18, Daayra received mixed reviews.

Also Read | To Birthday Girl Kareena Kapoor, 46 Today, Love From Big Sister Karisma, BFFs Malaika-Amrita, Sisters-In-Law Soha, Saba