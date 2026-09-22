'There Is Nothing Like Human': Tom Cruise On AI's Growing Role In Filmmaking

Tom Cruise shared his thoughts on one of the biggest changes the film industry faces: artificial intelligence (AI). The actor spoke about AI during a BAFTA Life in Pictures event in London, where he looked back at his long career.

As AI tools become more common in filmmaking, Cruise was asked how he sees their role in movies. He spoke about why human effort and creativity are still important in films. His comments received applause from the audience as he explained why human creativity still matters on screen.

Tom Cruise accepted that AI will become a part of filmmaking in the future. He said the use of the technology is going to grow, but also pointed out that audiences still want to see real things.

In a conversation with BAFTA moderator Edith Bowman, Tom Cruise, as per Variety, said, “Here's the thing, there is nothing like human. Creatives must keep creating. You know, it is coming and it's going to happen. But people want to see real things.”

Cruise claimed that he wants to keep the theatre experience alive because movies can bring people together. He made it clear that he has no problem with streaming platforms, but he feels watching a film in a cinema is a different kind of experience.

According to the actor, people still enjoy going to theatres and sharing that experience with others. He added that he “always believes in humanity.”

After bidding farewell to the Mission Impossible franchise last year, Tom Cruise is now preparing for his next film, Digger, directed by Alejandro G. Inarritu.

The movie follows a powerful man who goes on a desperate mission to save humanity. His actions have created a serious threat and he must find a way to stop the disaster before it destroys everything.

The actor stars alongside Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Jesse Plemons. The movie is set to release in theatres on October 2.

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