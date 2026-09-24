<i>Real Kashmir Football</i> Club Makes It To International Emmy Nominations, Third Time For Vir Das

The nominees for the International Emmy Awards 2026 were announced on Wednesday, September 23. This time, India has received two nominations, with comedian Vir Das bagging his third nomination.

The web series Real Kashmir Football Club has received a nomination in the Drama Series category. And Vir Das' stand-up special Vir Das: Fool Volume has received a nomination in the Comedy category.

Real Kashmir Football Club inspired by a real-life story

Real Kashmir Football Club, which stars Manav Kaul and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, has been nominated alongside three other shows - A Thousand Blows, Careme and Menem.

Talking about the nomination, Manav said, "Real Kashmir Football Club is one of my favourite works. I always thought this series deserves much, much more. I am so happy for Team RKFC and their hard work. I am super happy."

Real Kashmir Football Club premiered in December 2025 on SonyLIV. Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar and Mahesh Mathai, the show is based on the real-life story of Real Kashmir FC, the first professional football club from Jammu and Kashmir.

Vir Das' third Emmy nomination

Vir Das has received his third nomination at the International Emmy Awards. This time, he has been nominated for his special Fool Volume alongside Division Palermo: Season 2, Man vs Baby and Old Dog, New Tricks.

Talking about the nomination, Vir said, "There's something wonderfully strange about being nominated for an International Emmy for a show called Fool Volume. This special came from a period when I literally lost my voice, so to see something that began in silence travel this far is pretty surreal. For India was the first time I understood that our comedy could find a home on a global stage, Landing gave me an Emmy, and now Fool Volume has brought me back into that conversation. I'm incredibly grateful to Netflix, my team and everyone who helped make this very strange, very personal show. Three nominations is something I never imagined when we made the first one, so I'm just going to enjoy the fact that the fool keeps getting louder."

Vir is now the only Indian who has been nominated thrice at the International Emmys. Vir's first nomination was in 2021 for his Netflix special Vir Das: For India, and his second nomination was in 2023 for his special Vir Das: Landing. He won an Emmy in 2023.