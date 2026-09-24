Vir Das Set To Perform At Radio City Music Hall In New York In January 2027

Vir Das is taking his I Say We Run comedy tour to one of New York's most recognisable stages. The comedian is set to perform at Radio City Music Hall on January 30, 2027, adding another major venue to his ongoing international tour.

The New York show comes after the tour's opening performance at London's Royal Albert Hall. Vir Das is also scheduled to perform at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena next month, before heading to New York in January.

For the comedian, the Radio City Music Hall show carries a personal meaning beyond being another stop on the tour. The Manhattan venue is one he has known from afar while growing up, and he said getting the chance to perform there feels surreal.

“Radio City Music Hall is one of those venues you grow up seeing and hearing about. To be able to walk onto that stage and perform my own comedy there is a pretty surreal feeling," he wrote in an Instagram post.

The comedian also said that every new venue brings something different, even after performing at several major stages around the world.

“I can't wait to bring this tour to New York and experience Radio City with the audience," Vir Das said.

The upcoming show will add Radio City Music Hall to a list of well-known international venues where Vir Das has performed. His global comedy journey has included stages such as the Sydney Opera House, Singapore's Esplanade and Carnegie Hall in New York.

Vir Das, who is an International Emmy-winning comedian, has also expanded his work beyond stand-up over the years. On the film front, he was last seen in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, which marked his directorial debut.

The film was backed by Aamir Khan Productions and featured Mithila Palkar and Mona Singh in key roles, while Imran Khan and Aamir Khan made special appearances.