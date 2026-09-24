'Please Don't Spoil Them': Russo Brothers On New Surprises In <i>Avengers Endgame Encore</i>

Marvel fans are getting another chance to watch Avengers: Endgame on the big screen, but this time the film will come with new material. The returning version, called Avengers Endgame: Encore, will include extra footage that connects the events of Endgame with the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers, who directed the original film, have also asked fans to keep the “new surprises” a secret.

The directors also remembered watching the film with audiences when it first opened in cinemas and seeing fans cheer, gasp and cry during key moments. They said they plan to visit theatres again when Endgame: Encore returns.

Taking to Instagram, the Russo Brothers wrote, “The most emotional night of our careers was sneaking into theatres on opening night of Avengers Endgame. We stood in the back and watched a thousand strangers react, the gasps, the cheers, the tears. We got chills and may have shed a tear or two ourselves. It was a magical experience in a movie theatre. And it was a magical experience for two Comic Book fans from Cleveland, Ohio, who as kids dreamed of telling stories that made people leap out of their seats with excitement. Stories that inspired them and fired their imaginations.”

“Just so you know, we'll be sneaking into theatres again for Avengers Endgame: Encore. There's a generation that only ever saw this movie in their living room. And we want to hear what it sounds like when they finally get to see it in a theatre. One last request. There's some new surprises in Avengers Endgame: Encore. Please don't spoil them for everyone else. Give them the same opportunity to discover those surprises that you had.”

Fans can expect a new introduction from Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr in Avengers Endgame: Encore, an extended ending and new mid credit scenes.

The story leading to Avengers: Endgame started with Avengers: Infinity War in 2018. The film introduced Thanos, who was searching for all six Infinity Stones. He wanted to use their power to wipe out half of all life in the universe.

The Avengers united with the Guardians of the Galaxy to stop him. They fought Thanos and tried to protect the Infinity Stones, but they failed to defeat him. In the end, Thanos collected all six stones and used them in a single snap. Half of the life in the universe disappeared, leaving the remaining heroes to deal with the huge loss.

When Endgame was released in 2019, the surviving Avengers faced their biggest challenge yet. After Thanos' snap, they had to find a way to bring back those who had disappeared and repair the damage done to the universe.

On September 25, fans will get another chance to watch Avengers: Endgame on the big screen, while Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 18.

Also Read: Avengers: Endgame Encore Is "Required Viewing" Before Doomsday, Says Joe Russo