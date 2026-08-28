<i>Avengers: Endgame Encore</i> Is "Required Viewing" Before Doomsday, Says Joe Russo

Marvel fans may have one more reason to return to the theatres before Avengers: Doomsday arrives. Avengers: Endgame Encore is set to bring the 2019 blockbuster back to cinemas next month with a few minutes of new footage and special looks at Doomsday.

The big question is whether fans really need to watch this version before seeing the upcoming film. Joe Russo, who directed both Endgame and Doomsday with his brother Anthony Russo, believes it's a “required viewing.” The filmmaker claimed that the new theatrical version will help connect the stories of the two movies.

Speaking with Fandango, Joe Russo said, “It's going to connect the story of the two movies. There's a natural progression from Endgame into Doomsday, which is also inclusive of all the other stories that have been playing out. But I think it's important to see Endgame again in theatres for two reasons: One, if you want to have a lot of fun, cheering and screaming and reliving all the emotions you had the first time you saw it. Two, I think it's required viewing for following the story in Doomsday.”

Seven years after Avengers: Endgame brought the Infinity Saga to an end, Marvel is bringing the film back to theatres with Endgame Encore. This special version will include a new introduction, a few fresh scenes and a special ending connected to Avengers: Doomsday. The extra material will be around four to five minutes long.

Other than Robert Downey Jr, Avengers: Doomsday also features Pedro Pascal, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Hayley Atwell, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena and Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

Avengers: Endgame Encore is set to hit theatres on September 25, while Doomsday comes out on December 18.