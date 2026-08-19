Robert Downey Jr Chooses Doctor Doom Over Iron Man Ahead Of <i>Avengers: Doomsday</i>

Robert Downey Jr has played one of the most loved characters, Iron Man, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), but he now believes his new role may be even more exciting.

Tony Stark, also known as Iron Man, died in Avengers: Endgame in 2019, leaving fans stunned. Five years later, Marvel surprised everyone by announcing that Downey will return as the villain Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday.

Now that Doomsday is getting closer, Robert Downey Jr was asked at D23 about the character he enjoys playing more. In a conversation with Good Morning America, Downey said, “I will say Doom, for now, because I got to really observe what I've been missing the whole time, just everybody else.”

“It was really weird being the guy that everyone else is hanging out with, they're the good heroes, and I'm in this mask and this hood. I'm like, ‘They're all on one side of the camera, and I guess they're all mad at me or something. ' But I'll say this: getting to know (Hayley Atwell) better, all of (mine and Chris Evans') our history, because you're a legit dude and you don't say yes just because you can, it has to feel right. I think that in Doomsday, what happens with this key relationship is so exciting and unexpected and beautiful.”

Marvel Studios gave fans a fresh look at Avengers: Doomsday. The special footage was shown during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event and offered a closer look at the film's heroes and its villains.

The new footage includes a tense conversation between Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards and Doom. Reed questions Doom about what he has done, while Doom responds by accusing the heroes of living stolen lives.

Other than Pedro Pascal and Robert Downey Jr, Avengers: Doomsday also features Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Hayley Atwell, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena and Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

The upcoming MCU film is set to release on December 18.