<i>Sigma</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay Film Opens To A Slow Start

Jason Sanjay has made his directorial debut with Sigma, an episodic action-comedy starring Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah.

What's Happening

The film arrived in cinemas on October 2 and recorded a decent opening at the Indian box office.

As per trade website Sacnilk, Sigma earned Rs 2.35 crore nett in India on its first day.

Its India gross collection stood at Rs 2.70 crore.

Background

The film recorded 221,679 footfalls across 1,813 shows nationwide, with its overall occupancy at 31.10 per cent.

The Tamil version accounted for the largest share of the film's opening-day business. It earned Rs 1.50 crore net from 925 shows and registered 50.10 per cent occupancy.

The Telugu version, meanwhile, collected Rs 85 lakh net from 888 shows, with an overall occupancy of 25.94 per cent.

The Hindi release recorded 43.44 per cent overall occupancy on Thursday. The morning shows saw 35.69 per cent occupancy, which increased to 46.69 per cent during the afternoon.

Evening shows recorded 39.69 per cent occupancy, while the night shows had the highest occupancy at 51.69 per cent.

For the Telugu version, morning shows registered 21 per cent occupancy. Afternoon shows recorded 29.60 per cent, while evening shows reached 31.10 per cent. The occupancy for night shows stood at 15.90 per cent.

Tamil Nadu was the biggest contributor to Sigma's opening-day gross, with the film earning Rs 1.30 crore from the state. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together contributed Rs 1 crore, followed by Karnataka with Rs 25 lakh.

Kerala added Rs 12 lakh to the film's gross, while the remaining parts of India contributed Rs 3 lakh. Overall, Sigma closed its opening day with an India gross of Rs 2.70 crore.

Sigma marks Jason Sanjay's first film as a director. The filmmaker is the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay.