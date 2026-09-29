<i>Spider-Man: Brand New Day</i> To Be Re-Released Soon? What We Know

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to be re-released in theatres. The Tom Holland-starrer became a massive success at the box office, earning over $2.49 billion globally.



The third highest-grossing movie of all time, Spider-Man: Brand New Day also stars Zendaya, Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Florence Pugh, and Mark Ruffalo in pivotal roles.



The re-release date of the film has not been announced yet. No details are available about the new footage to be added to the film, Variety repored.



Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Box Office Records



Spider-Man: Brand New Day is only behind Avatar and Avengers: Endgame in terms of box office numbers. The fourth part of Tom Holland's Spider-Man franchise, the movie left behind iconic movies such as Titanic in terms of earnings.



On September 16, the superhero film surpassed Star Wars: The Force Awakens as the highest-grossing domestic film of all time. The Force Awakens had collected $936 million during its run.



Spider-Man: Brand New Day managed to surpass the benchmark by minting $936.773 million in 47 days.



Spider-Man: Brand New Day is not the only Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film with a re-release in the works. Avengers: Endgame hit theatres earlier this month.



Titled Avengers: Endgame Encore, the movie features extra footage that connects it with the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.



The Russo Brothers, who directed Endgame and will also helm Avengers: Doomsday, asked fans to keep the “new surprises” a secret in an Instagram post.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theatres on December 18. If Spider-Man: Brand New Day is re-released before that, it can increase the excitement for the MCU's latest offering.



The new footage may also tie up Brand New Day with Doomsday. While Florence Pugh is set to reprise her role as Yelena Belova in Doomsday, Tom Holland is not on the official call sheet for the film.



There is still a possibility that the actor may return to the film in a cameo or surprise appearance. Holland may also feature in Avengers: Secret Wars, the sequel to Doomsday. The film is set to release next year.

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