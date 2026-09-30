Why Aamir Khan Was Upset With Alisha Chinai After Her <i>Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak</i> Audition

Singer Alisha Chinai has shared a little-known story from her early days in the entertainment industry, revealing that she once auditioned for Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. Recalling the audition, the singer revealed she never turned up for the final round, and the decision made Aamir Khan upset.

During an appearance on Komal Nahta's podcast Game Changers: The Music Series, Alisha revealed she initially wanted to pursue acting alongside her singing career. “Apart from singing, I also wanted to be an actress. This is a story only Aamir and I know. It was for Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. I went for an audition, and he rehearsed the dialogues with me,” she shared.

After going home, the singer realised she could not cry on cue. “I sort of went home and said, ‘Yaar, main toh cue pe ro nahi sakti' (I cannot cry on your side). I find the whole acting scene in Bollywood movies very contrived. There is no realism,” she said.

Alisha shared that the audition made her realise that she would not be comfortable pursuing acting, and she eventually decided not to appear for the final round. “I didn't like that whole style and felt that I would be uncomfortable as an actress. I said to myself, ‘No, you are just a good singer; forget this acting thing.' So, I didn't go for the final audition. There were only two people – me and Juhi,” she recalled.

The singer shared that her decision to skip the final audition left Aamir Khan upset. “He was quite upset that I didn't go, and then he was quite pleased that I had realised it was a big mistake,” she added.

Alisha further explained that she was not feeling well on the day of the final audition for Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and, more importantly, had already convinced herself that acting was not for her. Despite the missed opportunity, Alisha said she has no regrets about pursuing music instead. She joked that walking away from the film may have been a “monumental mistake”, but singing proved to be her forte.

Released in 1988, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak starred Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla in lead roles. The romantic drama was a breakthrough for both actors and helped establish them as leading stars.

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