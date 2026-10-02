<i>The Paradise</i> Box Office Collection Day 8: Downfall Trend Continues For Nani's Film

Nani's The Paradise has shown no signs of improvement in the last couple of days. After 8 days, the film's domestic total stands at Rs 108.20 crore and gross at Rs 127.75 crore.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On Day 8, The Paradise collected a net of Rs 3.30 crore across 5,607 shows as per Sacnilk.

This brings total India gross collections to ₹127.75 crore and total India net collections to ₹108.20 crore so far.

Overseas the film has grossed ₹30.85 crore so far.

This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 158.60 crore.

Nani On Film's Reception

Nani pointed out that The Paradise is unlike anything he has experienced during his career so far. "Out of 33 films I made in my 18 years of career, this is the first time I am experiencing something like this. But even when someone says they didn't like the film, there is a passion behind that response, an aggressive honesty. When someone says 'this didn't work for me' with that kind of intensity, it tells you something. We actually took that as a positive," the actor said in a post-release conversation shared by the film's production banner SLV Cinemas on YouTube.

For Nani, the divided response also seems to come from the nature of the film itself. He said he was aware that the movie could lead to strong reactions, but the scale of the contrasting opinions still surprised him.

"I knew the film could get extreme reactions, but I didn't expect so many contrasting reactions on Twitter and Instagram. It's a strange feeling, but still an experience," he said.

The Paradise

The movie marks Nani and Srikanth Odela's second collaboration after Dasara, which was released in 2023. Produced by SLV Cinemas, it also features Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal.

Set in 1980s Secunderabad, The Paradise centres on Jadal, played by Nani, and his fight against social discrimination and a system that has denied his community basic rights. The film combines its period setting with action and drama.