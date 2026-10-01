As <i>The Paradise</i> Crosses Rs 100 Crore, Nani Reacts To Backlash: 'I Knew The Film Could Get Extreme Reactions'

The mixed response to The Paradise has given Nani and director Srikanth Odela plenty to think about. In a new post-release conversation shared by the film's production banner SLV Cinemas on YouTube, Nani opened up about the strong reactions to the film and admitted that he has rarely seen such contrasting responses to one of his movies.

Nani pointed out that The Paradise is unlike anything he has experienced during his career so far. “Out of 33 films I made in my 18 years of career, this is the first time I am experiencing something like this. But even when someone says they didn't like the film, there is a passion behind that response, an aggressive honesty. When someone says ‘this didn't work for me' with that kind of intensity, it tells you something. We actually took that as a positive,” the actor said.

For Nani, the divided response also seems to come from the nature of the film itself. He said he was aware that the movie could lead to strong reactions, but the scale of the contrasting opinions still surprised him.

“I knew the film could get extreme reactions, but I didn't expect so many contrasting reactions on Twitter and Instagram. It's a strange feeling, but still an experience,” he said.

Srikanth Odela, meanwhile, admitted that he is still trying to understand the response. “I feel blank. I still need some more time to process and understand the mixed reactions,” the filmmaker said.

This is not the first time Nani has spoken about The Paradise's mixed reviews. A day after the film's release, the superstar posted a note on X.

It read, “I have seen all your reactions and responses. I've received all your love and equally enjoyed your hilarious trolls. I'm heartwarmed by the way audience have owned the film, and also learnt from the flaws that critics and reviewers have pointed out. Thank you for everything is all I can say. We have made #TheParadise with a lot of blood and sweat to give you a unique experience, and it's all yours to celebrate or judge. With the excitement you had for the film and the affection you showed on me, I am filled with gratitude,” he wrote.

Released on September 24, The Paradise also stars Kayadu Lohar and Raghav Juyal. The movie has been jointly bankrolled by Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas (SLV Cinemas) and IVY Entertainment.

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