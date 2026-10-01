<i>Bigg Boss 20</i> Fame Rhiti Tiwari's Ex-Stepfather Announces Separation From Her Mother Rani Tiwari

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Rhiti Tiwari's ex-stepfather, Ekam Bawa, has announced separation from her mother, Rani Tiwari. After Rhiti's team issued a warning against Ekam Bawa, the Punjabi singer shared a new video on social media and opened up about the separation.

In the video Ekam shared, “Bhai ye hoti hai social media ka power. 3-4 videos kya dale sab kuch hi hil gya (This is the power of social media. Posted 3-4 videos and everything got shaken)," he said, explaining, “Main totally mentally free ho gaya hu, kyunki aaj main aur Rani bilkul separate ho gaye hain. Ab mera Rani aur Rhiti ki family se door-door tak koi naata nahi hai, kyunki beech mein sab logo ne baithke humara settlement karwa diya hai (I am totally mentally free now, because today I and... Rani... have completely separated. Now I have absolutely no connection whatsoever with Rani or Hrithik's family, as everyone sat down together and got our settlement done)."

He continued, “Paper pe poori tarah se... hum alag ho chuke hain. So main bohot khush hu bhai! (On paper, completely... we are separated. So I am very happy, bro!)"

Ekam credited the social media for speeding up the process and added, “This all happened because of you all. I couldn't even imagine that you guys would give so much love. From now on, Ekam Bawa will sing from the heart and work with full passion.”

The video came only a few days after Ekam posted a video making shocking claims on Rhiti Tiwari's lifestyle. The Bigg Boss 20 contestant shared that her father, Manoj Tiwari, never indulged her or lavished her with expensive gifts. Rather, she had difficulty covering her everyday costs and meeting even basic needs, adding she only received Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 as a monthly allowance.

The Punjabi singer claimed in his video, “Someone who owns handbags and purses worth Rs 4-5 lakh also has several luxury cars. Just the expenses on Range Rovers amount to Rs 2.5-3 lakh. And you're talking about Rs 25,000? You also own a sports company with such a huge turnover. How long has it been running? That money comes to you too. You also own expensive flats in Mumbai. Where did all that money come from?”

Ekam also claimed that he and Rhiti's mother Rani were in a live-in relationship from 2020 to 2022 before getting married on February 18, 2022. He said that no one should endure what he experienced in his marriage to Rani.

Despite the ongoing controversy, Rhiti's father, Manoj Tiwari, has not shared any official statement yet.

Also Read | "Bahut Torture Hua Hoon": Rhiti Tiwari's Ex-Stepfather Makes Fresh Allegations Against Her