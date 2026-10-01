'Indomitable Courage': Ravi Kishan Praises flydubai Hero Pilot Captain Smit Machchhar

Ravi Kishan showered praise on Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for fighting off the co-pilot, who was allegedly trying to crash a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv. The flight was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children.

Ravi Kishan started his post by writing, "Kartavya ke prati atoot nishtha, adamya sahas aur asadharan soojhboojh ka naam hain Captain Smit Machchhar." (Captain Smit Machchhar is the epitome of unwavering loyalty to duty, indomitable courage, and extraordinary wisdom.)

He then added, "Gambhir roop se ghayal hone ke bawajood swayam ki chinta kiye bina saikdon logon ke jeevan ki raksha ke liye jis sahas, dhairya aur kartavyaparayanata ka unhone parichay diya, vah na keval anukaraniya hai, balki pratyek Bharatiya ke liye garv aur prerna ka vishay hai."

(Even after sustaining grievous injuries, the courage, patience, and devotion to duty he displayed in protecting the lives of hundreds without a thought for himself were not only exemplary but also a source of pride and inspiration for every Indian.)

"Captain Smit Machchhar ki veerta, sahas aur samarpan ko koti-koti naman. Ishwar se unke sheeghra swasth hone evam uttam swasthya ki kamna karta hoon," Ravi Kishan concluded his post.

(Millions of salutations to Captain Smit Machchhar's valour, bravery, and dedication. I pray to God for his speedy recovery and good health.)

The pilot is recovering in a hospital in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where his flight was diverted on Wednesday after the co-pilot reportedly stabbed him mid-air in an attempt to crash the plane carrying 174 people, according to Israeli officials.

The Mumbai native was covered in blood and lying on the cockpit floor when he managed to activate the release to open the cockpit door, according to Israeli officials. This allowed passengers and crew members to overpower the co-pilot, while two flydubai pilots travelling as passengers helped land the aircraft.

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