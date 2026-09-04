'Want To See This For Politics Too': Ravi Kishan To NDTV On Newfound Gen Z Popularity

Ravi Kishan has been a part of the entertainment industry for over three decades, working across Bhojpuri cinema, Hindi films, television and OTT. While the actor has built a substantial body of work over the years, his popularity has found a new audience online, particularly among Gen Z.

In an interview with NDTV's Hardika Gupta, Ravi Kishan spoke about the younger generation discovering his old work, his approach towards choosing roles and the recognition he has received after 34 years in the industry.

'Gen Z Has Made Me A Sensation'

Ravi Kishan has recently seen several of his old dialogues, expressions, interviews and dance videos being rediscovered on the Internet. Speaking about his popularity among Gen Z, the actor said he feels blessed by the response.

He said, "I feel that Gen Z has made me a sensation. Very, very, very, very, very... I feel very blessed by this. I feel that Gen Z... I want to see this for politics as well. And for this discussion, I want to see myself... I am doing a lot of films. I do countless characters.

"If I get a good director, who makes me understand the character and gives me my comfort, then I am very happy," he added.

'I Am Blessed That I Am Getting Work'

Despite having spent 34 years in the industry, Ravi Kishan said he does not dwell too much on whether a particular role or film worked. For him, continuing to create and move forward is more important.

He said, "You know, I should let go a little, and then I come into my zone. That is somewhat my working style. But I am blessed that I am getting work. I am really blessed and I am thankful to my film fraternity. They are giving me work, and through this I take care of my family, my expenses and politics I do. Just my simple seva.

"So, thank God that I am getting work. I am getting what I love to do and what has been my passion for 34 years. Last year, I won all the awards - Best Actor award, Laapataa Ladies, Maamla Legal Hai. So, after 34 years, winning all these awards is a great feeling," he added.

He further shared, "And I am hoping that Mirzapur gets a lot of recognition and that Mirzapur brings many awards. I am very sure of it, judging by the feedback I am getting."

'Every New Day Is A New Creation'

Ravi Kishan also reflected on his long career and the possibility of a role not receiving the recognition he believed it deserved. The actor said he prefers not to remain stuck in the past and instead focuses on what comes next.

He said, "If a particular role doesn't work, then that's okay. But you have to keep moving forward because that is what life is about. Some roles work, some films work, and some characters are liked while others are not. But I don't give it too much importance."

He concluded, "A person should keep moving forward. Forget what you did in the past and move ahead. Create new stuff because, for me, every new day is a new creation. If I keep getting stuck in the past, then I won't be able to do anything. That's life."

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