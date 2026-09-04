Himanshi Khurana Posts About Protecting Her Peace Amid Asim Riaz Conversion Claims

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz's relationship continues to remain a topic of interest among fans even after their split. The couple, who met and fell in love on Bigg Boss 13, ended their four-year relationship in December 2023, citing religious differences. While Himanshi has spoken about feeling pressured over matters of faith, Asim has maintained that he never asked her to change her religion.

Now, Himanshi has seemingly added fuel to the speculation with a cryptic social media post about someone “damaging” her peace. On her Instagram Stories, the actor-singer wrote, "I felt Miley Cyrus when she said: I didn't talk badly about you. I talked about what you did to me. If that makes you look bad, that's between you and your behaviour."

She said that speaking honestly about her experiences should not be mistaken for bitterness but rather seen as a form of clarity. "I'm not responsible for protecting someone's image when they had no problem damaging my peace. Sometimes the truth only sounds harsh because someone benefited from the silence," Himanshi added.

Apart from this, Himanshi also responded to Vishal Aditya Singh's recent post targeting Asim Riaz. “Apko bhi kya pdi thi podcast me jake bolne ki, zaroorat nahi thi podcast me bolne ki," she commented. To which Vishal responded by saying, “@iamhimanshikhurana bura tumhe lagna chahiye tha after that podcast…lekin bua ji rooth gai humari."

The controversy erupted after Himanshi Khurana opened up about her relationship with Asim Riaz and the religious differences they faced during their time together on Paras Chhabra's podcast. She revealed that she was expected to understand and accept certain things but struggled to do so, saying that it made her feel as though she was betraying her faith.

Asim later rejected the claims that he had ever asked her to change her religion and asked her not to use religion as a weapon.