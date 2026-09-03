<i>Mirzapur The Movie</i> Advance Booking Nears Rs 4 Crore, Sells 1.4 Lakh Tickets

The wait for Mirzapur: The Movie is almost over. The popular crime franchise is now heading to the big screen after three successful seasons. The film is set to release in theatres on September 4 and brings back several familiar faces, including Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi.

With the film just a day away from release, its advance booking numbers are already looking strong. According to figures shared by Sacnilk, Mirzapur: The Movie has collected around Rs 3.96 crore in gross advance bookings for Day 1 across India. The film has sold 1,40,295 tickets through advance booking so far, with 7,555 shows listed.

The Hindi version is doing most of the heavy lifting. It has earned Rs 3.95 crore gross, with 1,39,923 tickets sold across 7,510 shows. The average ticket price (ATP) for the Hindi version stands at around Rs 243.

The Telugu version, meanwhile, has contributed Rs 67,488, with 372 tickets sold across 45 shows. Its average ticket price is around Rs 154.

There is also a notable jump when blocked seats are included. The booking figure goes up to around Rs 6.23 crore.

Before the film reaches theatres, it has also gone through a few changes at the censor board. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given Mirzapur: The Movie an 'A' certificate after asking the makers to make several cuts. As reported by Bollywood Hungama, around 35 seconds of intimate scenes were removed from two scenes in the film.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Mirzapur: The Movie presents the story of the franchise on a much bigger canvas. The film also features Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal and Shweta Tripathi.

The Mirzapur series first arrived in 2018 and went on to have three seasons. The third season released in 2024, and all three seasons are available on Prime Video.