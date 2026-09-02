Is Khushi Kapoor Back With Ex-Boyfriend Aakash Mehta? What We Know

Khushi Kapoor appears to have found her way back to someone from her past. The actor has reportedly rekindled her romance with childhood sweetheart Aakash Mehta, according to a report by Bombay Times.

Khushi and Aakash are said to have known each other for years and reportedly dated before she entered the film industry. Their relationship, however, took a different turn as Khushi began her acting career and later became linked to her The Archies co-star Vedang Raina.

Khushi and Vedang were reportedly together for around two years before calling it quits earlier this year. The breakup is said to have affected the actor, especially as it came around New Year and was reportedly unexpected for her. She is now said to be in a happier place and spending time with Aakash again.

“Khushi was quite affected by the breakup with Vedang. It happened over New Year's and came as a surprise to Khushi. However, she is in a much better space now. She is happy with Aakash. She doesn't want to date another actor,” a source told the portal.

Khushi made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies in 2023. The Netflix film also featured Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda. Khushi then appeared in Nadaaniyan, which marked the acting debut of Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. Khushi also shared screen space with Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan in Loveyapa. Both Loveyapa and Nadaaniyan were released last year.

She is now preparing for her next project, which is being described as a spiritual sequel to her mother Sridevi's 2017 film Mom.



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