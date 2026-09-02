"Celebrating You Today": On Pawan Kalyan's 55th Birthday, Wife Anna Konidela Shares A Loving Post

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan is celebrating his 55th birthday today, 2 September. On the special occasion, his wife, Anna Konidela, shared a sweet photograph with him and penned a heartfelt note. In the picture, the couple can be seen engaged in a conversation.

Sharing the candid photograph, Anna wrote, "Celebrating you today. You are in so many hearts, thoughts, and prayers, a beautiful reflection of how many lives you have touched and how much you have given to others. Happy Birthday!"

On another note, Pawan Kalyan underwent surgery on his right shoulder at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital some time ago. At the time, Anna also shared a heartfelt note for him.

Sharing a photograph of Pawan Kalyan from the hospital, Anna shed light on the challenges he has faced over the years and described him as someone who rarely speaks about his pain. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was also seen in the picture.

Anna wrote, "His burden in life has always been far heavier than his physical pain. He rarely complains. Only when the pain becomes too much, even for him."

She added that her focus was to ensure he received the care and rest he needed as he recovered from the procedure.

"For now, my only job is to take good care of him and make sure he knows he's in safe hands. One day at a time. We'll get there."

On the acting front, Pawan Kalyan was last seen in the Telugu action-comedy Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Directed by Harish Shankar, the film was released in March this year.



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