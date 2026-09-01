Priyanka Chopra Backs Courtroom Drama <i>Hunkkaar - The Roar</i> Featuring Aneet Padda And Fatima Sana Shaikh

Aneet Padda is gearing up for the release of her next project, a crime thriller. The actress, who won hearts with her debut film Saiyaara last year, will next be seen in Hunkkaar – The Roar, a courtroom drama. The makers announced the title of the series and unveiled the first looks of the cast through posters on social media.

Set to premiere soon on JioHotstar, Hunkkaar – The Roar also stars Fatima Sana Sheikh, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and Arjun Mathur. Directed by Nitya Mehra and Karan Kapadia, the film is expected to premiere soon, with its teaser slated to be released today.

In the first look, Aneet is seen giving the camera an intense, serious look. She keeps it simple, with her hair neatly tied back. Meanwhile, Fatima is seen sporting a police officer's uniform. Check out the posters here:

It has reportedly received an A rating, which means Hunkkaar – The Roar will not be suitable for viewers below the age of 18. Ram Kapoor, Zoya Hussain, Charu Shankar, Veen Harsh and Rajesh Sharma will also be a part of the project.

The courtroom drama is produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, in association with Priyanka Chopra's production house, Purple Pebble Pictures, and Mangata Films Production.

This marks Aneet Padda's second collaboration with Nitya Mehra, following their work together on the Amazon Prime Video series Big Girls Don't Cry.

Nitya has previously directed Baar Baar Dekho and episodes of Made in Heaven. Meanwhile, Karan Kapadia has worked as an assistant director on films including Luck By Chance, Raavan and Talaash.

Aneet Padda's major acting projects include the breakout musical Saiyaara, the upcoming horror-comedy Shakti Shalini, and, as per recent reports, she is also in talks to feature in Brahmastra 2.

Best known for her breakout role as wrestler Geeta Phogat in the blockbuster sports biopic Dangal, Fatima Sana Shaikh has also featured in Ludo, Ajeeb Daastaans, Modern Love Mumbai and several other films.