Viral Video: Ravi Kishan Brings <i>Bhaukal</i> To <i>Mirzapur</i> Event With His Signature Dance Moves

Another day, another Ravi Kishan video is winning the internet. At the album launch of Mirzapur: The Movie, the actor set the stage on fire as he grooved to the song Ghum Ghum Ghumar alongside Sonal Chauhan.

Ravi Kishan appeared to be in his element as he danced to the track. The actor brought his trademark energy to the stage, drawing loud cheers and applause from the crowd. Fans could be heard hooting for the actor as he performed alongside Sonal Chauhan.

The album features several songs, including Vaaroon Forever and Do Numbari.

Ravi Kishan's Role In The Movie

The actor plays Babban Babua, also known as Babban Babua Yadav, a character who finds himself caught in the power struggle for the throne of Mirzapur.

Ravi Kishan joins franchise favourites Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, and Divyenndu as Munna Bhaiya in the much-awaited film. While details about Babban Babua's role have been kept under wraps, his entry is expected to add another layer to the battle for power.

Mirzapur: The Movie is a theatrical extension of the popular Amazon Prime Video crime thriller series. The film, directed by Gurmmeet Singh, is set to arrive in cinemas on September 4.

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