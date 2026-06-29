Why Ali Fazal Says <i>Mirzapur</i> The Movie Is A "Big Experiment": '<i>Asli Ras</i>, New Flavour'

Ali Fazal, aka Guddu Bhaiya, is back to create bhaukaal — this time on the big screen. The official teaser of Mirzapur — The Movie was released last week. Ahead of the September release, Ali Fazal shared what to expect from his labour of love in an exclusive chat with NDTV.

Basking in the stellar success of the Amazon Prime original Raakh, Ali Fazal has an impressive line-up of projects. After the partition drama Batwara 1947, Fazal will create havoc with the original cast and new entrants in the alleys of Mirzapur.

Mirzapur — The Movie is a film adaptation of the Amazon Prime original of the same name. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment, the crime thriller is one of the most loved and most watched OTT shows of recent times. Ali Fazal, who featured in the three instalments of the series so far, established a new fanbase with the show.

Speaking to NDTV, Fazal called the movie "a big experiment." The film will have its own flavour while retaining the asli ras (real magic) of the original series.

"It's a big experiment for everybody. It's the first time in India we are dabbling with a hit show that's moving into a film. That's going to be fun to watch in theatres on the big screen. We are aiming for that. It's the original cast that is back. It's a standalone film but it has all the elements and the fun of Mirzapur — ka jo asli ras hai, wohi isme hai (the real Mirzapur flavour is there). At the same time, it also has a new flavour," Ali tells NDTV.

Ali Fazal also told NDTV that he might be caught up with promotions for Mirzapur around the time Aamir Khan is getting married to Gauri Spratt. Due to prior commitments, he might not be able to attend Aamir's wedding. Coincidentally, Aamir Khan is the producer of Batwara 1947, Ali's upcoming venture. Decades ago, Ali Fazal also played a crucial role in Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots.

About Mirzapur — The Movie

The teaser introduces new actors such as Ravi Kishan and Jitendra Kumar, who have joined the Mirzapur mayhem. With the original cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Sheeba Chaddha and Shweta Tripathi, Ali Fazal is seen immersing himself into the skin of Guddu Bhaiya, aspiring to build an empire to rule the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh. Gore, violence and blood are synonymous with the series. We will have to wait to see what twists and turns are infused to make the story a perfect big-screen watch.

The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh.

About Mirzapur — The Series

Created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna, the series first released in November 2018.

The second season released in October 2020 and the third instalment came in 2024. While seasons two and three received mixed responses, the first season was an out-and-out hit, setting the tone and bar for gripping Indian crime dramas.

Also Read | Exclusive: Will Ali Fazal Attend Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt's Wedding? Batwara 1947 Actor Responds