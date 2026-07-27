Sunny Deol Dedicates <i>Batwara 1947</i> To All Mothers, Shares Pic With Prakash Kaur

Sunny Deol announced the trailer launch date for his upcoming film Batwara 1947 with a heartwarming post. He shared a picture of himself with his mother, Prakash Kaur, and said he had dedicated the film to all mothers.

In the caption, he wrote, "Meri Maa hi mera Rab hain, Mera pyaar, mera hausla, meri taaqat (My mother is my God, my love, my courage and strength)."

"Batwara 1947 main apni Maa aur duniya ki har Maa ko samarpit karta hoon (I dedicate Batwara 1947 to my mother and all the mothers in the world)."

He added to the post, "Trailer out tomorrow."

Needless to say, the trailer received enormous love online.

Teasers and posters

In the new looks, Sunny Deol is seen breaking down. Preity Zinta, clad in a salwar suit, stares straight into the camera. Shabana Azmi's intriguing eyes evoke secrecy and anguish as she peeks from behind a door. Abhimanyu Singh and Ali Fazal appear to represent the era with authenticity and sincerity.

Sunny Deol's son, Karan Deol, also plays a pivotal role in the film.

The caption of the post read, "In a world torn apart, their story was a testament to courage. Meet the people who lived through it all. Batwara 1947, in theatres from 14th August."

In the first motion poster, Sunny Deol appears to protect his family — including Preity, Karan, and Shabana Azmi — holding a flaming torch in his hands.

About the film

Directed by National Award–winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 marks the reunion of Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades. The two previously collaborated on hits such as Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993) and Ghatak (1996).

Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, the film's music is composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar.

The film also reunites Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, who last worked together in The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003). They more recently appeared in Bhaiaji SuperhIt.

Batwara 1947 is expected to be released on 14 August 2026.

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