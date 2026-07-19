Sunny Deol Says Playing Lord Hanuman In <i>Ramayana</i> Is "Not Easy"

Sunny Deol admitted that stepping into the role of Hanuman in Ramayana was not easy. Speaking at the film's promotional event, Pratham Sankalp, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on July 18, the actor shared that portraying the beloved mythological figure is far more challenging than it may seem.

Sunny Deol revealed that he has only just begun working on the film and feels it is too early to fully understand the character. While the project is moving ahead, he believes there is still a long journey before he can confidently say he has truly become Hanuman on screen.

"To tell you the truth, I have done only a little work on the film so far. I still have a long way to go," he said.

The actor explained that Ramayana carries a special place in the hearts of people across the country. Because of that, he feels the pressure to do justice to a character that has been loved and worshipped for generations. He thanked the makers for trusting him with the role and promised to give it everything he has.

"I am grateful that I received the opportunity to play Hanuman ji. I will make every possible effort to portray him in the right way," he said.

Sunny Deol also spoke about what makes Hanuman such a difficult character to play. According to him, Hanuman is much more than someone known for his strength. The character brings together many different qualities at once, making the role emotionally and spiritually demanding.

"Playing Hanuman ji is not easy," Sunny said. "But I know I will enjoy it immensely. He is playful, innocent and powerful. He is loved by everyone, and above all, he is a devotee of Lord Ram."

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The film's first part is scheduled to release in 2026, while the second chapter will arrive in 2027.