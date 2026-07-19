'I Was Blessed': Sai Pallavi On The Discipline It Took To Become Sita Maa In <i>Ramayana</i>

Sai Pallavi opened up about her experience of playing Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The actress said she approached the role with prayer, meditation and a clear mind. Speaking at the film's Pratham Sankalp event in New Delhi on Saturday, the star said portraying Sita was unlike any role she has played before.

When asked about stepping into the role of Sita, Sai said, “It's not easy for actors to get roles like this. Because it's not easy to play a Goddess. There must be a team putting their heart and soul into making it the best version.”

The actress also said she never looked at the role as something she had achieved through planning or ambition. Instead, she believes it came to her as a blessing.

“I don't think I chose to play Sita maa. I was blessed to play this role. It's not something that you can go after and not something you can write down and say, this is how I want to play. I would sit and meditate and say, Sita maa, you act through me. Whatever comes through me is what you want for the film,” Sai Pallavi said.

The star also shared that she tried to stay mentally calm and positive throughout the shoot. According to her, that was an important part of preparing for such a respected character.

She shared, “I was always keeping myself as pure as possible, at least in my thoughts, to keep it very neutral. So I have the best version of myself presenting there.”

Director Nitesh Tiwari, who was also present at the event, praised Sai Pallavi and appreciated the effort she put into bringing Sita to the screen.

Ramayana will be released as a two-part film. The first instalment will hit cinema screens during Diwali 2026, while the second part will arrive in theatres during Diwali 2027.

Apart from Sai Pallavi, the film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Kannada star Yash will be seen as Ravana, while Sunny Deol plays Hanuman. The cast also includes Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

Ramayana has been backed by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, VFX company DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.