Jennifer Winget Gets Married To Longtime Boyfriend William Ishmael In The UK. See Pics

Jennifer Winget has embarked on a new chapter after marrying longtime boyfriend William Ishmael in an intimate ceremony in the UK. The actress shared the news in an Instagram post on Saturday.

The montage video featured glimpses of the bride and groom exchanging wedding vows at a church and moments from their wedding photoshoot. The clip concludes with the text: "Officially introducing to my man, my husband, Will!." In the caption, she wrote, ".. and finally our stars aligned! @williamishmael."

Jennifer's industry friends and colleagues shared their best wishes for the newlyweds in the comment section. Jannat Zubair wrote, "Congratulations beautiful."

Sonu Sood added, "Congratulations J."

Rashmi Desai penned, "Wowwwwww. I am sooooo happy."

Genelia D'Souza said, "Congratulations my Dearest Jen and William."

Mouni Roy, Reem Shaikh and Drashti Dhami also congratulated the actress on her wedding.

Earlier, a video of Jennifer Winget trying on a gorgeous bridal gown surfaced on social media. Her bridal attire was reportedly designed by Karleo Fashion. The clips seemed to be from the final fittings of the dress. One clip showed the designer explaining the gown's details to Jennifer. Another captured her trying the dress while the team tweaked the silhouette and arranged her veil. Read the full story here.

According to a Bombay Times report, Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael got married on Thursday, July 16, in an intimate ceremony in the United Kingdom. The white wedding was a private event attended only by family and close friends, a source told the publication. Rumours about Jennifer and William dating have circulated for a while, but the couple has stayed silent on their relationship.

Jennifer was previously married to television actor Karan Singh Grover. The former couple separated in November 2014 and officially completed their divorce in 2016.

Who is William Ishmael?

William Ishmael is a finance professional based in Singapore. His LinkedIn lists him as Director of Business Development and Trading at MHC Digital Group since 2022.