Annu Kapoor Takes A Jibe At Sai Pallavi As Sita In <i>Ramayana</i>, Asks, "Nitesh Tiwari <i>Kaun Hai</i>, <i>Kya Karta Hai</i>?"

Annu Kapoor has once again taken a jibe at Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana and the casting of South superstar Sai Pallavi as Sita. Back in 2023, he had remarked on whether timeless epics like Ramayana should be revisited and made for the big screen. Now, he has shared his views on the casting.

What's Happening

Annu Kapoor told Zoom, "Kya banayenge? Jo banayenge vo Ramanand Sagar ki Ramayan ko technologically bohot showbaazi kar denge. Lekin uske baad aap ye sochiye ki kisko aapne Sita ka role diya hai? Sita Maa hai. Iss desh ke Hindu Shri Ramchandra ko Narayan ka avatar maante hain. Aur kinko liya hai Mata Sita ke roop mein? Tab aap sochiye. Aane dijiye. ("What will they make? Whatever they make, they will turn Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan into a technologically flashy spectacle. But after that, think about whom they have cast as Sita. Sita is revered as a mother. Hindus in this country regard Shri Ramchandra as an incarnation of Narayan. And whom have they chosen to portray Mother Sita? Just think about that. Let it come out first.")

He continued, "Who is Nitesh Tiwari?" The senior actor said, "Aap jiska naam le rahe ho, usko jaanta bhi nahin hoon main. Kaun hai? Kya karte hain? Mujhe toh pata bhi nahin. Main filmein nahin dekhta hoon aur maine kuch cheez miss nahin ki. I am sorry. ("Who is Nitesh Tiwari?" The senior actor said, "I don't even know the person whose name you're taking. Who is he? What does he do? I have no idea. I don't watch films, and I don't think I've missed anything. I am sorry.")

Sai Pallavi Trolled For Her Hindi And Being Cast In Ramayana

Earlier in April, actor Sai Pallavi recently found herself at the centre of a social media debate after a light-hearted moment at the promotional event for her upcoming film Ek Din took an unexpected turn.

Ahead of the film's release on May 1, the makers hosted a musical evening in Mumbai titled Ek Din ki Mehfil, a live performance event celebrating the film.

During the event, Sai Pallavi attempted to address the audience, paparazzi, and guests in Hindi. However, she struggled to speak the language fluently and openly admitted that her Hindi "is not that great."

Soon after videos of her speaking Hindi surfaced online, a section of social media users began trolling her.

Sharing the clip on X, one user wrote, "Meet Sai Pallavi: Can't speak basic words of Hindi. Now she's playing Sita Mata in Ramayana." - referring to her role in Ramayana directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Another user questioned the casting choice, writing, "What was Nitesh Tiwari even thinking while casting Sai Pallavi for Sita maa's role, who can't even speak proper Hindi? Horrendous casting man."

One post read, "Wait, is her voice dubbed in Ramayana for Hindi release? Cause I'm not sold."

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with the Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is being developed as a two-part cinematic saga.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The upcoming film, which is based on the ancient Indian epic, follows Lord Rama's exile, the abduction of Sita and the eventual battle against Ravana, the ruler of Lanka.

The first installment of Ramayana is scheduled for a worldwide IMAX release during Diwali 2026, while the second part is expected to arrive in theatres during Diwali 2027.

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