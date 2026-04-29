Annu Kapoor Says Actors Get "Aroused" During Intimate Scenes: 'Actress Ran Off, Didn't Step Out For 2 Days'

Annu Kapoor recently opened up about the reality behind filming intimate scenes. He said there have been times when actors have 'lost control' and carried on with the sequence long after the director said cut. He even spoke of an incident, without revealing names.

What's Happening

On Siddharth Kannan's podcast recently, Annu Kapoor said, "I have seen actors get aroused during intimate scenes and not stop even when the director says cut. Many take advantage of such situations, but I have never done that... During one such scene, the hero got carried away."

He continued, "Even after 'cut' was called, he didn't stop. The actress had to struggle to get away and run off. She was so shaken that she didn't step out of her room for two days."

He did not mention the names of the actors, but was adamant that they would back his words if they saw this interview.

On Priyanka Chopra Refusing To Kiss Him In 7 Khoon Maaf

In the same conversation, the actor had addressed an old controversy, where Annu Kapoor had revealed Priyanka Chopra's hesitance to kiss him onscreen because he wasn't a 'hero' or 'good-looking'.

Annu Kapoor said, "What else could it be? More than my looks, the problem was that I am not a hero. I don't really know. When we worked together in the Vishal Bhardwaj film Saat Khoon Maaf, several journalists kept asking me if Priyanka refused to kiss me. This was around 16 years ago. During one such interaction, someone asked me why she didn't kiss me, and I replied, 'That's her wish.' Woh baar baar puch rahe the aur main jhujhla ke bola (They kept pestering me, and I eventually got irritated and said, 'Maybe she would have if I was a star.')"

He continued, "It never made a difference to me. I was unbothered. Vishal Bhardwaj told me she was hesitant to kiss me. I used to call her 'beta' as I had bonded well with her father on set. After winning Miss World, she had come to Antakshari. So when I was told she wasn't comfortable, I said, 'That makes sense.' I even suggested removing the scene, but Vishal refused. We had to go ahead with it. Actors can't appear uncomfortable on camera, so we did the scene professionally."

How Priyanka Chopra Reacted

Annu Kapoor had said, "She doesn't have a problem doing intimate scenes with heroes. If talent goes out of the window, I guess you just need to be good-looking."

Priyanka Chopra strongly reacted to Annu Kapoor's comments in a 2011 interview with Hindustan Times, where she said, "If he wants to do intimate scenes and pass such cheap comments, then he should do those kinds of films. Such scenes were never part of our film. I'm very irritated. I don't think unko aisa kehna shobha deta hai (saying such things doesn't suit him at all). I don't think he knew that his comments would upset me, but they really did. It was very wrong of him to speak the way he did."

Annu Kapoor's recent projects include Dream Girl 2 (2023), The Signature (2024), and Hamare Baarah (2024).