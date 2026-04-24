Annu Kapoor Defends Crass Comment On Tamannaah: '<i>Dudhiya Badan</i> Was A Problem, Not Milky Body?'

Last year, Annu Kapoor's "Mashallah kya dudhiya badan hai (Oh my god, what milky body she has)" comment on Tamannaah Bhatia went viral. He received severe backlash for it and has now broken his silence on the criticism.

What's Happening

On Siddharth Kannan's YouTube channel recently, Annu Kapoor clarified his remark.

He said, "Last year I had shows in America. I told our creative team that the contestants are good, so suggest a googly-type song. Then they played this song Aaj Ki Raat. I said the composition is very good. They said the song is very popular but contestants won't be able to score in it, so it can be a googly song because the 'mukhda' doesn't fully land. I asked them to show me the video. I watched it and said she is dancing very well. That's all that happened."

Furthermore, Annu Kapoor reiterated how language became a barrier for his comment and was misconstrued.

He said, "If you say it in English, it's fine, but in Hindi it becomes a problem. Abuse in our own language hits harder, but if you say the same thing in English, no one has an issue. If I had said 'milky body', there would have been no problem. What age would she be-28, 30? My children are that age. Just because I said 'dudhiya badan', people started calling me an old man and trolling me."

Annu Kapoor further explained that any comment made on someone's appearance is a form of appreciation for him and not desire. He said that admiring someone's physical appearance has got nothing to do with lust.

Speaking of owing an apology to Tamannaah Bhatia, he said, "If she asks me whether I said it, I will say yes, I did. If you felt bad, I will touch your feet. If a 71-year-old man touches her feet, what will she say? Nothing, because I am not doing it with any wrong intention."

Annu Kapoor's Viral Comment On Tamannaah Bhatia

Annu Kapoor appeared on Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube channel and spoke about watching a clip of the song Aaj Ki Raat, after which the host asked if he liked the song and mentioned that he admired Tamannaah.

To this, Annu said, "Mashallah kya dudhiya badan hai (Oh my god, what milky body she has)."

The host then brought up Tamannaah's remark about children falling asleep to the song.

Annu Kapoor shared, "Behen, apne gaane se, aapne shareer se, apne dudhiya chehre se humare bacchon ko sulaati hain... Bahut achi baat hai.. Desh ke upar kripa hogi agar humare desh ke bacch achi aur swasth neend soyein. Agar aur bhi kuch ichcha hain toh bhagwan unko samarth karre ke unki ichcha puri hun (Our sister is making kids sleep with her song, with her milky face and body, if she is making our children sleep sweetly, it's very good, man... It will be a great blessing for this country that our children get a good and healthy night's sleep. If she has any other wishes, may God give her the capability to fulfil her wishes. That's my blessing for her)."

The internet was thoroughly disgusted as they called his comment "inappropriate and vulgar". People also requested him to be respectful.

ALSO READ | Annu Kapoor Says, "Om Puri Betrayed My Sister, Ruined Her Life"