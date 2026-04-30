Mysore Sandal Soap Clocks Rs 2,016-Crore Turnover After Tamannaah Bhatia Row

Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) has reported its highest-ever financial performance for 2025–26, with turnover crossing Rs 2,016 crore and net profit reaching Rs 507 crore, even as its branding choices draw political scrutiny.

The state-owned company's growth has been steady over the past four years. Turnover rose from Rs 1,375 crore in 2022–23 to Rs 1,571 crore in 2023–24, Rs 1,786 crore in 2024–25, and Rs 2,016 crore in 2025–26. Net profit increased from Rs 182 crore to Rs 362 crore, Rs 451 crore and Rs 507 crore over the same period.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah described the performance as a result of “strong governance and strategic direction” in a post on X.

The Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Ltd. (KSDL) has achieved an all-time record performance in 2025–26, crossing ₹2,016 crore in turnover and ₹507 crore in net profit.



From a legacy of trust built over a century to becoming a modern, high-performing public enterprise, KSDL stands… pic.twitter.com/Qq2lujpiq7 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 30, 2026

The organisation also contributed Rs 150 crore in dividends to the state exchequer this year, up from Rs 21 crore earlier. Rs 5 crore will be contributed to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Production reached 47,494 metric tonnes, with 57 new products launched and exports expanding.

Officials said the company has achieved over Rs 2,000 crore in turnover within four years, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of around 35 per cent. The state has now set targets of Rs 3,000 crore by 2028 and Rs 5,000 crore by 2030.

The government has also expanded sandalwood cultivation, involving more than 700 farmers across 3,800 acres.

Despite the financial gains, the company's branding strategy has attracted criticism after the appointment of Tamannaah Bhatia as the face of Mysore Sandal Soap.

Opposition leaders and pro-Kannada groups questioned the choice of a non-Kannadiga ambassador for a century-old heritage brand.

The government defended the decision, saying it was aimed at expanding the brand's national and global reach. Officials argued that Tamannaah's wider appeal and digital presence could help KSDL grow beyond its traditional markets.