After Breakup With Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Calls Out 'Too Many Lies' About Him Online

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia started dating in 2023 and parted ways after two years. While they were quite open about their relationship, Vijay Varma retreated from the limelight in the past year after their break-up. Recently, he opened up about moving away from the public eye as it became about everything else other than work.

While neither of them officially confirmed the break-up, several speculation and reports suggested it was because of their difference in opinion about the future of the relationship.

What's Happening

Vijay Varma was asked about the time he took off and withdrew, and the lessons learnt during that phase.

Vijay Varma told News18, "When we were growing up, saying something bad about someone on a public platform was frowned upon and not appreciated. Those who badmouthed were considered to be wrong. Abhi sab kuch ulta ho gaya hai. Jo gaali de raha hai, usko koi kuch nahi bol raha hai. The one who's being subjected to these abuses will, in fact, have more people badmouthing rather than supporting them."

He continued, "The world is changing so fast. I'm not able to catch up. There has been an entire shift in the culture. The way people communicate and write comments is a little too excessive, direct and personal. Sometimes, there's too much fabrication and too many lies [written about you]."

When He Said He Needed "More Silence"

Back in December, Vijay Varma had shared his opinion on the same topic as he stated that he was not trying to play hide and seek with the media.

"I would have liked complete silence but that's not possible. I have not spoken to the press since IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, not given a single interview, yet the presence is all over and it's beyond my control," he told HT City.

"But this is something that this generation is going to suffer from unless you live in a cave. Your decisions and your lives are being scrutinised every single day, so that's how it is. I did need a gap, I needed more silence. But that's something I didn't have any control over," Vijay added.

Vijay Varma is gearing up for the release of Matka King on OTT; he also has Family Business with Anil Kapoor. His last release was Gustaakh Ishq, a theatrical release in 2025.