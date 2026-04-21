Vijay Varma Calls Kartik Aaryan Bollywood's "King Of PR," Internet Reacts

It only took one cheeky answer from Vijay Varma to get the internet talking. During a chat with WeAreYuvaa, Vijay was asked to hand out fun titles to fellow actors. When the buzzer hit for "King of PR" in Bollywood, he didn't hesitate - he named Kartik Aaryan.

Internet Reactions

Some users backed Vijay for keeping it real, with one writing, "I think being honest is not a crime, completely supporting Vijay Verma here! He at least knows how to act & not create his entire image like Kartik on PR."

Another chimed in with, "I see no lies."

The conversation didn't stop there. Some viewers seemed impressed by Vijay's overall candid vibe during the segment.

"I liked all his answers too! Even for the ladies' segment, he killed it with the answers. Love that he wasn't trying to appease anyone or be diplomatic for no reason," a user commented.

But not everyone saw the PR tag as a dig. One comment offered a more balanced take: "Vijay may be correct, but nothing wrong in doing PR for yourself. That's how the industry works."

What's Next For Kartik And Vijay

Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for his next big release, Naagzilla, slated to hit theatres on February 12, 2027, just in time for Valentine's week.

Backed by Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films, the project already has fans curious. He was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri alongside Ananya Panday.

Meanwhile, Vijay Varma is currently winning praise for Matka King, a period crime drama set in 1960s Mumbai, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar Reviews Matka King, Calls Vijay Varma's Show "The Perfect Binge"