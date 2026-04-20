Karan Johar Reviews <i>Matka King</i>, Calls Vijay Varma's Show "The Perfect Binge"

Vijay Varma's much-talked-about series Matka King began streaming on Prime Video on April 17. With its gripping narrative and strong performances, the show is steadily gaining positive word of mouth.

Adding to the buzz, filmmaker Karan Johar recently shared his appreciation for the series.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "What a show!!!! The perfect BINGE!!!! Congratulations to the entire team of #matkaking..you can't miss it."

About The Show

Matka King is directed by filmmaker Nagraj Manjule, known for films like Fandry, Sairat, and Jhund. The series is created and written by Abhay Koranne and features a strong ensemble cast including Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Gulshan Grover alongside Vijay Varma.

The story follows Brij Bhatti, a sharp-minded trader, played by Varma, as he navigates the rapidly evolving landscape of 1960s Bombay in his quest for legitimacy and respect.

Set against a vivid backdrop of bustling markets, crowded chawls, and shifting power dynamics, what begins as an ambitious idea soon spirals into something much larger, drawing people from all walks of life into its orbit.

The show is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargi Kulkarni, Ashwini Sidwani, and Ashish Aryan under the banners of Roy Kapur Films, Aatpat, and SMR Productions.

The extended cast includes Vineet Kumar Singh, Bharat Jadhav, Girish Kulkarni, Jamie Lever, Kishor Kadam, Cyrus Sahukar, Arpita Sethia, Sambhaji Tangade, Ishtiyak Khan, and Simran Ashwini.

ALSO READ: Matka King Review: Vijay Varma Plays A Strong Hand In A Losing Game