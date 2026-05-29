Karan Johar Unfollows Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt Except Priyanka Chopra, But Claims 'This Can't Be National News'

How to break the internet? Take a cue from Karan Johar. On Thursday, the filmmaker sent social media into overdrive as eagle-eyed fans quickly spotted that he unfollowed most of his close friends and industry colleagues, including Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Manish Malhotra, and others. What fuelled the internet's imagination was that KJo kept Priyanka Chopra on his Instagram following list. While fan theories went rampant, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director shared his version on an Instagram Story.

"It's a DIGITAL DETOX!!!! Am unfollowing everyone to reduce my time and energy spent on the gram!!! This can't be national news for god's sake... please clickbait something else! This is irrelevant," Karan Johar wrote in a tongue-in-cheek manner.

Interestingly, Karan Johar turned 54 on May 25. Manish Malhotra hosted a starry party at his place a couple of days ago. The guest list included stars like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Zoya Akhtar, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and others.

Manish Malhotra shared a heartfelt message to wish Karan a happy birthday. Sharing pictures from Karan's debut Met Gala appearance, Manish wrote, "This video is about the showstopper appearance of Karan at The Met Gala 2026, but it also shows our friendship and our comfort working together for 30 years—many super-hit films, many meals and travels together, and discussions of films and life and all the most important red-carpet appearances. We have been candid and honest with each other. Happy birthday, dearest @karanjohar. I cherish our friendship, and we celebrate it every day. Lots and lots of love to you, and I wish you only the best."

In terms of work, Karan Johar made a directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles, in 2023. Last week, Chand Mera Dil, featuring Ananya Panday and Lakshya and backed by Dharma Productions, released in theatres.