Pics: Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Ranbir-Alia At Karan Johar's 54th Birthday Bash

Karan Johar rang in his 54th birthday on May 25. Ace designer and close friend Manish Malhotra hosted a starry party for the birthday boy. Inside pictures from the celebration have now made their way onto social media, revealing the celebrity guest line-up.

Guests included Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra and Shanaya Kapoor. Director Zoya Akhtar and stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt also attended.

Manish Malhotra shared exclusive pictures on his Instagram Stories, writing captions for each frame.

Reviving the nostalgia of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, he posted a groupfie featuring himself, Karan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji.

Manish called the Kapoor sisters “friends forever.”

A cosy selfie features Janhvi Kapoor, who made her debut with Dharma Productions.

Sara Ali Khan looked pretty in yellow.

No points for guessing who Manish Malhotra's favourite couple is.

Zoya Akhtar and Anaita Shroff Adajania didn't miss the fun.

Ranbir Kapoor–Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Saif Ali Khan were also present, dressed in their casual best.

Manish Malhotra shared a heartfelt message to wish Karan a happy birthday. Sharing pictures from Karan's debut Met Gala appearance, Manish wrote, “This video is about the showstopper appearance of Karan at The Met Gala 2026, but it also shows our friendship and our comfort of working together for 30 years — many super-hit films, many meals and travels together, and discussions of films and life and all the most important red-carpet appearances. Candid and honest with each other is what we have been. Happy birthday, dearest @karanjohar. I cherish our friendship and we celebrate it every day. Lots and lots of love to you and I wish you only the best.”

In terms of work, Karan Johar made a directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles, in 2023.