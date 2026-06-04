Amid <i>Dhurandhar 2 Raw And Undekha</i> Hotstar Premiere Craze, Internet Says, 'Someone Will Expose A Funny BTS Moment'

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar is getting bigger as the grand digital premiere, titled Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge (Raw & Undekha), premiered today on Jio Hotstar at 7pm.

What makes it all the more exciting is an additional 30 minutes of BTS content: a pre-show featuring cast interactions, unseen moments and the making of the story.

Internet Reactions

Social media is blowing up as fans assemble to hype the biggest blockbuster Hindi cinema has seen in recent times.

One person wrote, "Raw version ka naam sunke hi curiosity level high ho gaya. Agar Uzair waala scene already intense tha toh ab aur kya dikhane waale hain - 7 baje dekhna toh banta hai. (Just hearing the raw version's name has raised my curiosity. If the Uzair scene was already intense, what more are they going to show now — watching at 7 is a must.)"

Another user commented, "The film was already a wild ride, but getting behind-the-scenes stories and cast reactions? That's the kind of bonus content I love watching."

Another fan wrote, "Watching the film with cast commentary makes #Dhurandhar2WithTheCast special."

Someone else said, "I know someone in the cast is going to expose a funny behind-the-scenes moment."

"Uzair confrontation mein jo cut hua tha, ab shayad poora mile. #Dhurandhar2WithTheCast ka matlab no filter. Tonight 7pm," said another user.

About Dhurandhar Franchise

Dhurandhar: The Revenge released on JioHotstar on June 4, 2026. Netflix already released a “raw and uncut” version of the sequel internationally.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar released in theatres on December 5, 2025 and Dhurandhar 2 on March 19 this year. The franchise featured Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor in key roles.

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