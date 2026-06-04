Amid <i>Dhurandhar 2 Raw And Undekha</i> Hotstar Premiere Craze, Internet Says, 'Someone Will Expose A Funny BTS Moment'

- Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge (Raw & Undekha) premiered on Jio Hotstar at 7pm with 30 minutes of BTS content
- Social media buzzes with fans excited about the raw version and behind-the-scenes footage
- Netflix released the raw and uncut sequel version internationally before the Jio Hotstar premiere
Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar is getting bigger as the grand digital premiere, titled Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge (Raw & Undekha), premiered today on Jio Hotstar at 7pm.
What makes it all the more exciting is an additional 30 minutes of BTS content: a pre-show featuring cast interactions, unseen moments and the making of the story.
Internet Reactions
Social media is blowing up as fans assemble to hype the biggest blockbuster Hindi cinema has seen in recent times.
One person wrote, "Raw version ka naam sunke hi curiosity level high ho gaya. Agar Uzair waala scene already intense tha toh ab aur kya dikhane waale hain - 7 baje dekhna toh banta hai. (Just hearing the raw version's name has raised my curiosity. If the Uzair scene was already intense, what more are they going to show now — watching at 7 is a must.)"
Raw version ka naam sunke hi curiosity level high ho gaya 👀— Rajib Roy (@RajibRoy815148) June 4, 2026
Agar Uzair waala scene already intense tha toh ab aur kya dikhane waale hain 😭
7 baje dekhna toh banta hai #Dhurandhar2WithTheCasthttps://t.co/eSR8Ci8l43
Another user commented, "The film was already a wild ride, but getting behind-the-scenes stories and cast reactions? That's the kind of bonus content I love watching."
The film was already a wild ride, but getting behind-the-scenes stories and cast reactions? That's the kind of bonus content I love watching 🔥https://t.co/tf4p2HDoIE#Dhurandhar2WithTheCast— Abhi Tomar (@AbhiTomarf1) June 4, 2026
Another fan wrote, "Watching the film with cast commentary makes #Dhurandhar2WithTheCast special."
Watching the film with cast commentary makes #Dhurandhar2WithTheCast special https://t.co/KbQk8U17c2— Subham Savarkar (@SubhamP7098) June 4, 2026
Someone else said, "I know someone in the cast is going to expose a funny behind-the-scenes moment."
I know someone in the cast is going to expose a funny behind-the-scenes moment 😭#Dhurandhar2WithTheCast https://t.co/KzwqalzHos— Nisha Kumari (@NishaxKumari) June 4, 2026
"Uzair confrontation mein jo cut hua tha, ab shayad poora mile. #Dhurandhar2WithTheCast ka matlab no filter. Tonight 7pm," said another user.
Uzair confrontation me jo cut hua tha, ab shayad poora mile 👀— Sayali Patil (@AnilShekha53) June 4, 2026
#Dhurandhar2WithTheCast ka matlab no filter.
Tonight 7 PM
https://t.co/vSNDX70Dbx
About Dhurandhar Franchise
Dhurandhar: The Revenge released on JioHotstar on June 4, 2026. Netflix already released a “raw and uncut” version of the sequel internationally.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar released in theatres on December 5, 2025 and Dhurandhar 2 on March 19 this year. The franchise featured Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor in key roles.
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