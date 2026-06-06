Viral: From Tokyo To Hyderabad, Ram Charan's Japanese Fans Cannot Keep Calm About <i>Peddi</i>

Ram Charan's stardom goes beyond India, as fans from Japan have travelled all the way from Tokyo to Hyderabad to watch his blockbuster film Peddi. The film created history when it crossed Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office.

The video that has gone viral features two Japanese fans - Masami and Kris - who speak to the media outside a theatre after watching Peddi. They share their excitement and even sing Rai Rai Raa Raa and Masa Masa from Peddi.

One of the locals accompanying the two women revealed that they have watched Peddi twice in theatres and plan to watch it 10 more times. Masami and Kris also revealed how they took leave from their workplaces for a five-day vacation. They arrived in Hyderabad two days prior to the release of Peddi to be part of the mega celebration.

Ram Charan's films, particularly Magadheera, RRR and Rangasthalam, have established a solid fanbase in Japan. Over the years more Japanese fans have travelled to India to meet him.

Peddi Box Office Collection

After a blockbuster Rs 112.49 crore opening day collection, Peddi collected Rs 26.90 crore net in India on its second day across 10,113 shows, reported Sacnilk. With this, the total collection stands at Rs 114.49 crore.

The film has also maintained a strong hold in international markets. On Day 2, Peddi added another Rs 8 crore from overseas territories, taking its total gross collection to Rs 36 crore, the report added.

With strong domestic numbers and impressive global performance, the film's worldwide box office collection now stands at Rs 150.49 crore. It must be noted that Peddi became Ram Charan's second-highest opener after SS Rajamouli's RRR (2022).

About Peddi

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Boman Irani, Divyenndu and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles, alongside Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor.

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