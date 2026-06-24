Chiranjeevi Recalls Ram Charan Getting Eight Stitches For Eye Injury On <i>Peddi</i> Set: "I Was Terrified"

Megastar Chiranjeevi grew visibly emotional at the success bash for Ram Charan's Peddi on Tuesday. He spoke about an eye injury Ram Charan had sustained and how it scared him when he saw a picture of the wound.

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Chiranjeevi said, "During the shoot, Charan suffered an eye injury. I was terrified when I saw the photo of it. He required eight stitches, yet he didn't back down. We were told there was a chance he could have lost his eye if it had been hit a little lower. He got lucky - the injury was on his eyebrow. I was relieved that nothing happened to my son."

He recalled how the incident reminded him of an action sequence he filmed for the movie Gunda, on a moving train, and how it had terrified his father.

Chiranjeevi continued, "That moment reminded me of the shooting of the movie Gunda. My father was terrified when I was performing an action sequence under a moving train. At the time, I told him, 'To entertain the audience, one has to take such risks.' He replied, 'You will understand a father's anguish only when you have a son who becomes a hero and endures such hardships.' When Charan was injured, I remembered my father's words. However, seeing him commit to hard work brings me great happiness as a father."

Why Peddi Is Ram Charan's Best Work

Chiranjeevi highlighted that some of Ram Charan's best work can be seen in Magadheera, Rangasthalam and RRR, which are "rare films". Yet Peddi hit differently.

He said, "It was astonishing to see another great role like Peddi arrive within just three years. It is truly Charan's good fortune to have landed this role. We need more films like this. The industry must flourish, and theatres must buzz with activity. Peddi stands as a great success in that direction."

"While watching the movie, we didn't see Charan; we saw only Peddi. He completely embodied the character and delivered exactly what the director needed with dedication. Through the role of Peddi, he made us laugh, cry, feel excited and experience deep emotions; ultimately, he triumphed. Today, Ram Charan has completely satisfied me by demonstrating such maturity and artistic completeness," added Chiranjeevi.

Furthermore, Chiranjeevi was candid when he said that Ram Charan was born "with a silver spoon". Therefore, there was no need for him to work so hard.

He added, "Charan is the son of a star hero; he was born with a silver spoon in his mouth. He didn't have to work this hard; he could have simply done what the director asked and moved on. But he chose to believe in hard work."

"I witnessed the physical transformation he underwent for this movie at home every day. I saw Ram Charan's fitness journey with my own eyes. He would wake up at 4am, train his body and go to sets. He would come home late at night, wouldn't even freshen up, have some soup and go back to training. I asked him, 'Is it necessary?' But as an actor I commend his dedication. Watching his commitment filled me with immense pride," concluded Chiranjeevi.

About Peddi

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Boman Irani, Divyenndu and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles, alongside Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor.

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