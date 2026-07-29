Ram Charan's First Picture From Hospital Bed After Wrist Surgery Goes Viral

Ram Charan underwent surgery on Sunday at a Coimbatore hospital after injuring his wrist during a shoot. The South superstar is doing well and is currently recovering.

A photo of him in a hospital bed has gone viral; he is seen seated with his wrist wrapped in a bandage.

The hospital authorities released the photo along with a health update.

It read, "Our beloved #RamCharan has successfully undergone wrist surgery in Coimbatore under the supervision of a highly experienced medical team.

"Doctors have recommended 8 weeks of rest and physiotherapy to ensure a complete recovery.

"Take all the time you need, Anna. Your health comes first.

"Wishing you a speedy recovery and can't wait to see you back in action."

The 39-year-old actor flew to Coimbatore for the procedure after suffering a wrist injury while filming Peddi.

He was accompanied by his mother Surekha, father Chiranjeevi, and wife Upasana Konidela.

Ganga Hospital Chairman Dr. S Rajasekaran oversaw the procedure. Due to the intricacy of the injury, Miami-based hand and wrist specialist Dr. Alejandro Badia joined the surgery team. Drs. Rajasekaran, Badia, and Praveen Bharadwaj, along with their team of experts, carried out the treatment.

As per reports the actor hurt his hand while filming an action-packed sequence for his upcoming project. After the injury, he underwent a medical check-up, where doctors advised surgery to ensure proper healing. The procedure was reportedly recommended to avoid any long-term complications and help him return to work safely.

On the work front, Ram Charan was last seen in Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, while Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, Tinnu Anand, Boman Irani, Ravi Kishan and Divyenndu play key roles.

Peddi is a sports action drama set in a rural backdrop. The story follows a determined young man who rises against all odds while fighting for his dreams and his people. The film is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

