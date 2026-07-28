Delnaaz Irani On Not Marrying Live-In Partner DJ Percy: 'Being Married Doesn't Automatically Make A Relationship Stronger'

Delnaaz Irani has opened up about the life she has built with partner, DJ Percy Karkaria, and why the couple has never felt the need to get married.

Speaking about their relationship, the actor shared that both she and Percy had gone through divorces before finding love with each other. She said their past experiences shaped their decision to choose a committed live-in relationship instead of marriage.

Delnaaz Irani On Falling In Love Again

In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Delnaaz spoke about meeting Percy, who is 10 years younger than her, at a difficult phase in her life.

When asked about her relationship with current partner DJ Percy, Delnaaz Irani shared, "He is 10 years younger than me. Okay? He was still building his career and was very, very young when he met me. I had just come out of a divorce when I met him. I was completely lost, wondering, 'Yeh kya ho raha hai?' But I fell in love. At the same time, I told him that I would not get married. Because he was also a divorcee, and I was also a divorcee. Neither of us wanted to take that chance again."

Why The Couple Chose A Live-In Relationship

Explaining how they made the decision together, Delnaaz said they chose to live as committed partners instead of getting married. She stressed that living together does not mean either partner is less committed to the relationship.

She continued, "After dating for a while, we eventually decided that we would commit to each other as live-in partners. We said, 'We'll live together as committed partners.'A lot of people ask me this question, but being in a live-in relationship doesn't give either of us the right to betray the other or to be non-committal. We are just as committed as a husband and wife-maybe even more, I would say. Because these days, we're all seeing what is happening to many husband-wife relationships. Just being married doesn't automatically make a relationship stronger."

Delnaaz and DJ Percy Karkaria have been together for more than 10 years and continue to share a strong relationship based on mutual trust, respect and understanding.