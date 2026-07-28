Jr NTR Injured, Doctors Ask Him To Stay Off Work For 6-8 Weeks

Jr NTR has suffered a shoulder injury. The Telugu actor has been advised complete rest for at least the next six to eight weeks. The update was shared through an official statement on behalf of the actor, assuring fans that there is nothing to worry about.

According to his team, the actor sustained the injury during an activity on Monday, July 27. The team of doctors who examined him, led by Dr J. Madhusudan Rao and Dr R. A. Puramchandra Tejaswi, advised complete rest for a smooth and full recovery.

The statement read, “We regret to inform everyone that Mr NTR sustained an unfortunate shoulder injury earlier this evening. Following a thorough medical evaluation, the team of doctors headed by Dr J. Madhusudan Rao and Dr R. A. Puramchandra Tejaswi has advised complete rest for six to eight weeks to ensure a smooth and complete recovery. We would like to assure everyone that there is absolutely no cause for panic. We will continue to share official updates regarding his health and recovery as and when appropriate. Thank you for your understanding and continued support.”

Although the actor's team did not specify how the injury occurred, it is possible he sustained it while filming Prashanth Neel's Dragon. However, there is no official confirmation yet on whether the actor was injured on set.

Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR's upcoming film Dragon has been in production for a long time, and the makers finally unveiled the first glimpse of the film on the actor's birthday in May.

Set in the late 1960s, the film revolves around the opium trade and an organisation called the Afghan Trading Company. In the film, Jr NTR plays Luger, a ruthless assassin working for the trading company. He faces off against rival syndicates and India's Narcotics Bureau Chief, Raghuveer Rathod, played by Anil Kapoor.

Alongside Jr NTR, the film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Anil Kapoor, Biju Menon, Guru Somasundaram, Ashutosh Rana, Khushbu Sundar, Rajeev Kanakala, Anshuman Pushkar, Sidhant Gupta, Prabhas Srinu, Shatru, Shiva, Bhimal Jeet Oberoi, Ntuthuzelo Prince Grootboom, Aleksandr Mizev, and Benedict Paul Garrett.

Although Dragon was originally set to hit the screens on June 25, it was later postponed. The film is currently scheduled for a worldwide release on June 11, 2027.