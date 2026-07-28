'Tom Holland And Zendaya Have Real Chemistry Both On And Off Screen,' <i>Spider-Man: Brand New Day</i> Director To NDTV

Nearly a decade after they first slipped into the shoes of Peter Parker and MJ, Tom Holland and Zendaya continue to be one of Hollywood's most beloved on-screen pairings. Their journey together began with Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), when both were relative newcomers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tom was just 20 years old when Homecoming released, while Zendaya was 20 as well. Today, as filming continues on Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Tom is 30 and Zendaya is 29, bringing almost ten years of shared history to the franchise.

Over the years, that relationship has evolved beyond the screen. After years of speculation and public appearances together, the couple confirmed their romance and are now married, making their real-life bond an added dimension that fans can't help but notice whenever Peter Parker and MJ share the screen.

For Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton, however, their chemistry is about much more than their personal relationship.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Cretton said it is impossible to separate their natural connection from their abilities as performers.

"Tom and Zendaya are two amazing actors, so it's difficult to separate how much of what you see on screen comes from their incredible talent and how much comes from their natural chemistry. But there's obviously a real chemistry between them, both on and off screen."

The filmmaker also pointed out that it isn't just Peter Parker and MJ whose bond has deepened over the years. The trio of Peter, MJ and Ned, played by Jacob Batalon, has grown together across multiple films, allowing the actors to bring years of friendship into every scene.

"The same goes for the dynamic between Peter, MJ and Ned. They have so much shared history that they naturally bring into every scene, and thankfully they genuinely enjoy being around each other off camera as well. That makes those scenes very fun and very easy to direct," Cretton added.

That history stretches across four Spider-Man films, beginning with Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), followed by Far From Home (2019), No Way Home (2021), and now Brand New Day. Audiences have watched Peter and MJ grow from awkward high-school classmates to one of the MCU's most emotional love stories. With the actors themselves having grown up together over the last decade, Cretton believes that comfort and familiarity naturally shine through on screen, giving fans another reason to look forward to the next chapter in Spider-Man's story.