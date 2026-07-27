"We're Still The Same Kids": Tom Holland And Zendaya On How They've Grown Together Over The Years

Tom Holland is having a busy year with two massive releases. The Odyssey is already in the cinemas and has received a positive response. Now, fans are waiting for his next big film, Spider Man: Brand New Day, where he will return as Peter Parker alongside his wife and actress Zendaya.

In a chat with HT City, the couple recently spoke about how much they have changed and grown over the years. Tom and Zendaya said they have become more mature, and yet bring out the fun side of each other when they are together.

Tom also spoke about the pressure that comes with working on huge films. He said that pressure can sometimes be a privilege because actors are lucky to be part of such big projects.

Answering one thing that has changed over the years and one thing that has stayed the same, Zendaya said, “I think about a lot of things. I think we've grown up a lot. But I also feel like when we are all together, we start acting like kids again. You know what I mean? Like we bring that kind of childish joy and youthful like reckless abandon in each other. Yes, we have all grown a lot but we are still the same kids at the very beginning.”

Speaking about how they surprise each other, Zendaya added, “It's pretty much with these two (Tom and Jacob) I never know what they will do when they get together and then they start riffing off each other. I never know where or which direction they could go in.

“And I mean any direction and mostly gets left in the cutting room, since it's not usable. So that's kind of fun. It's kind of never knowing when they're like, I don't know, what fun things you're gonna find in the scene.”

Tom Holland said Zendaya surprises him the same way he surprises her. Both actors enjoy having fun while working, trying new ideas and doing things differently. This keeps their work fresh and also ensures that everyone on the set stays alert and ready for something unexpected.

The actor further shared that the excitement and pressure of a much-awaited movie can come together. He said that “pressure is a privilege, and you know we're really lucky to be a part of these films and to make these movies. And I think understanding that there is a great amount of anticipation and excitement for these movies is a great motivator. And I think all three of us have always taken the responsibility of representing these characters really to heart.”

In Spider Man: Brand New Day, Peter Parker is living alone in New York City and has been forgotten by people close to him. Things soon become difficult for him as the pressure starts to grow and Peter faces unexpected change in his own body.

The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal and Mark Ruffalo.