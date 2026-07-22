"You're Too Late": Zendaya's Witty Reply To A Fan's Marriage Proposal On The <i>Spider-Man Brand New Day</i> Red Carpet

Zendaya may be keeping the details of her wedding to Tom Holland out of the spotlight, but she's not hiding the fact that she's officially a married woman now. Wondering how?

The Dune star, 29, had a lighthearted response, attending the Spider-Man: Brand New Day fan event in Mexico on Monday, July 20. As she walked the red carpet, a fan called out, “Will you marry me, please?”⁠

Without hesitation, Zendaya laughed and responded, “You're too late!”⁠

This was a playful nod to her recent wedding to her longtime partner and Spider-Man co-star, Tom Holland.

Tom Holland Confirms Secret Wedding

The actress's comment comes weeks after Holland publicly confirmed that they had quietly gotten married. In an interview with Esquire published last month, the British actor addressed AI-generated images that falsely claimed to show the pair's wedding.

When asked whether he had to reassure family members that the circulating images were fake, Holland joked, “No, because they were all there.”

Though he kept the details about the private ceremony under wraps, Holland spoke warmly about their relationship.

“Our business can present very stressful situations, and it's really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time,” he said.

The actor also described Zendaya as his “person” and his “best friend.”

“I'm the happiest I have ever been when I'm with her,” Holland said. “But I have also never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period.”

In March, Zendaya's longtime stylist, Law Roach, claimed that the wedding had already taken place while speaking to Access Hollywood at the 2026 Actor Awards.

“The wedding has already happened. You missed it,” Roach said.

Zendaya added to the speculation later that month when she attended the 2026 Oscars wearing a gold wedding band alongside her engagement ring. She has continued to wear the band during public appearances.

Tom Holland and Zendaya's Relationship Timeline

The madly-in-love couple first starred together as Peter Parker and Michelle “MJ” Jones in the Spider-Man films beginning in 2017. Although romance rumors followed the pair for years, their relationship was confirmed in July 2021 after they were photographed sharing a kiss in a car.

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in September of that year when Holland shared a birthday tribute to Zendaya, affectionately referring to her as ”my MJ.”

Engagement rumors surfaced after Zendaya stepped out wearing a diamond ring on her left-hand ring finger at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. Holland later confirmed their engagement in September 2025 after politely correcting a reporter who referred to Zendaya as his “girlfriend.”

“Fiancée,” he clarified at the time.