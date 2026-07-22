Tom Holland Puts Himself Among Top 4 British Actors, Matt Damon Laughs (Out Loud)

The Odyssey stars Tom Holland and Matt Damon grabbed headlines thanks to a witty joke the Spider-Man star made on TommyInnit's podcast. When the host asked him to make a Mount Rushmore of British actors, Tom Holland confidently (and jokingly) put himself among the top four. Matt Damon broke into a loud laughter and said, “No 30-year-olds on Mount Rushmore, man. Come on.”

Before putting himself on the list, Tom Holland named stalwarts like Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Laurence Olivier, and Helen Mirren.

When Matt and Tom searched for another strong female actor, Holland pointed at himself. Not only Matt, but the host also burst into laughter.

Internet reaction

The Internet had a good laugh over the Odyssey stars' camaraderie.

A fan wrote, “Tom is a hilarious man.”

Another fan wrote, “Matt Damon enforcing the British actors' age minimum is perfect here.”

Another fan wrote, “The way Matt Damon humbled him so effortlessly is killing me, but is it REALLY that impossible though?”

Another fan wrote, “Matt Damon with the perfect shutdown: ‘No 30-year-olds on Mount Rushmore, man.' Tom was just joking, but Damon wasn't playing around.”

All about The Odyssey

Ahead of the film's release, Matt Damon and Tom Holland came to India along with director Christopher Nolan. After the first screening, Christopher Nolan asked the Mumbai audience, “Who's better, Matt or Tom?”

Christopher Nolan wrote and directed the film and is producing it alongside Emma Thomas. The project is backed by Universal. The Odyssey was shot using new IMAX technology and is the first feature ever made entirely using IMAX's largest film format. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, and others.

The film was released in India last week and received a mixed response.

Also Read | At The Odyssey Event, Christopher Nolan Asks Mumbai Fans: "Who's Better - Matt Damon Or Tom Holland?"