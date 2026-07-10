At <i>The Odyssey</i> Event, Christopher Nolan Asks Mumbai Fans: "Who's Better - Matt Damon Or Tom Holland?"

It's not every day that Hollywood star director Christopher Nolan comes to India. What's rarer is that Indian cinephiles get a chance to interact with the illustrious filmmaker who enjoys a massive fan following in the country courtesy his high-concept movies The Interstellar, Prestige, The Batman series, and his Oscar-winning Oppenheimer.

And that's exactly what happened today. Christopher Nolan is in India to promote his new movie The Odyssey with his cast members Matt Damon and Tom Holland, and his producer-wife Emma Thomas.

"This is not my first time in India. But it is the first time to launch a film here. So, you're amongst the first audiences in the world to see this film," he said.

The filmmaker, who has shot for his films The Dark Knight Rises and Tenet in India, interacted with eager fans at a Mumbai theatre after the special screening of The Odyssey today.

Christopher Nolan was rewarded with a thunderous applause and cheers when he asked the lucky viewers whether they liked the film.

What did next stumped the audience, pretty much like one of his quintessential twists in films such as The Prestige or Inception.

"Just a quick question: Who is better, Matt or Tom?" the filmmaker quipped, prompting hoots from fans and leaving the actors slightly embarrassed.

It's always "surreal" to be in India, Nolan added.

"I've had the pleasure of filming here twice, once in Jodhpur, and once in Mumbai. Every time I come here, it's very special. For many years, I wanted to come here and launch one of our films and experience it with Indian audiences who are some of the most enthusiastic and knowledgeable cinematic audiences in the world. It's such a thrill to be here," he said.

Matt Damon, who plays the protagonist in The Odyssey, thanked the Indian audience for their response.

"This is really wonderful... We had a premiere already but that's like our family and friends. This is the first real audience we've been in front of that has seen the film. It means the world to us that you liked it. We worked very, very hard on it. It is the result of thousands and thousands of people pushing themselves and each other to make this happen and so that you can see it this way, in IMAX. We're just so happy to be here."

Chants of "Spidey!" filled the air when it was Tom Holland's turn to speak.

"Thank you for always welcoming us with open arms, happiness, excitement, grace, and love. No one brings the energy to a movie theatre like you do here in India. Thank you for supporting us, thank you for enjoying Chris's amazing work. I cannot wait for this movie to release here," said the actor, best known for his Spider-Man movies.

The Odyssey producer Emma Thomas thanked the viewers for an "amazing welcome".

"We love being in India. It's a privilege to be here," she said.

Adapted from Homer's iconic Greek epic, The Odyssey follows the legendary warrior Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, as he struggles to find his way back to Ithaca after the Trojan War. His journey is anything but straightforward, taking him through a world inhabited by gods, monsters, and mythical creatures while testing his courage, endurance, and wit.

Also starring Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, and Charlize Theron, The Odyssey releases in India on July 17.

Also Read | How Christopher Nolan's Enduring Love Affair With India Comes Full Circle With The Odyssey Premiere