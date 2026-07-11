Diljit Dosanjh's <i>Satluj</i> Removed From ZEE5 Globally Days After India Ban

A week after Honey Trehan's Satluj, led by Diljit Dosanjh, was taken off Zee5, it has now also been removed from the International library. The development took place last evening, sources confirmed to NDTV.

IMDb Removes Satluj's User Rating

Honey Trehan's Satluj continued to face turbulence after its abrupt removal from ZEE5. Days after the film disappeared from the streaming platform, its IMDb user rating had also been removed,

About The Satluj Controversy

Satluj, originally titled Punjab '95, was submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in 2022 but had not received a clearance certificate to date.

The filmmakers had previously alleged that the CBFC sought 127 cuts for the film. It was also scheduled to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023, but the screening was cancelled after objections were reportedly raised by Indian authorities.

On Friday (July 3), the film was released on ZEE5 without promotions. As praise started to pour in, the film was pulled from the streamer.

Despite its brief release, the film has continued to spark conversations for its portrayal of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra's fight against the alleged fake encounters and illegal mass cremations in Punjab during the militancy years.

The streamer issued a statement saying it stands by the film. Without sharing the exact reason for removing it, ZEE5 said that "in light of current developments" the film is unavailable for streaming.

Satluj writer Niren Bhatt told NDTV, "This (removing the film after two days on ZEE5) is not a marketing stunt. Every producer wants the film to recover the budget of the film they are making. The first wish was that the film be released in theatres. We made the film for theatres and hoped that the film would travel well through word of mouth like Main Vaapas Aaunga. That wish couldn't come true. Then the film came on OTT."

Diljit Dosanjh's Reaction

On Monday morning, Diljit Dosanjh hosted an Instagram Live and interacted with fans. He said he knew that the film would be pulled down by Monday. He urged fans to show the film to others who haven't seen it yet. Diljit said he would be with Punjab till the day he dies.

Satluj stars Kanwaljeet Singh, Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan alongside Diljit.

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